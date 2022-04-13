PBR event to stay in Tulsa for at least 5 years

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s going to get another boost to its economy.

Today, the city announced an agreement with Professional Bull Riding, for a multi-year renewal to bring the "Unleash the Beast" PBR competition to the BOK.

Tulsa mayor GT Bynum, PBR, BOK, and ASM Global say the competition will stay in Tulsa for the next five years.

The event brings some of the world’s best bull riders and bulls to the city.

"The people that have come here to experience what Tulsa has to offer, the way it has elevated our national profile with a national audience, it has been tremendous and it’s a real point of honor for us to get to host the best athletes in the world when it comes to professional bull riding," says Mayor Bynum.

It also brings in thousands of people from all over the country to watch.

Since 2005 PBR events have brought in more than 50 million dollars for the city of Tulsa.

Mayor Bynum also says hosting events like this, puts Tulsa on the map and brings people here to stay.

“When we can get people just introduced to our city, get them here, we almost always keep them here if we can get them here the first time. So its events like this that bring more and more people into our community.”

