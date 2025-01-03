Pawhuska family wants sidewalks, lights after mom killed in wreck

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A Pawhuska family is advocating for safety upgrades after their mom was killed in a wreck.

“She was like a strong woman at her core,” said Tatiana LaBoy.

LaBoy family

Life wasn’t always easy for 47-year-old Wendy Griggs, but her kids say the mom of four did the best she could with what life brought her way.

“She had lupus, and she suffered with that for a long time steadily working 2 or 3 jobs to provide for us,” said Kuthadis LaBoy. “She tried to best she could with the cards that she was dealt.”

Kuthadis and Tatiana LaBoy, two of her children, say they didn’t expect the painful way she was taken from them and now they want change.

“How it happened was shocking,” said Tatiana LaBoy.

I was at work, so I had to kind of shut off for a minute,” said Kuthadis LaBoy.

Griggs didn’t make it very far from home only about 600 feet when she was hit on this road and killed.

LaBoy family

2 News learned she was walking to clear her head on Dec. 19 around 10pm.

Troopers are still investigating, but the family says the driver couldn’t see her because a truck in front of him was riding the yellow line.

“He went over to the side to try to avoid the car and ended up colliding with my mom,” said Kuthadis LaBoy.

Lynn Road near 21st Street in Pawhuska is maintained by Osage County. After the LaBoys said they wanted to see sidewalks and lights in the area, District 1 County Commissioner Anthony Hudson said he plans to go check out the area.

“If you walk down the block, there are literally no sidewalks,” said Tatiana LaBoy.

“There are plenty of houses and plenty of children so we would at least like to see some lights out here,” said Kuthadis LaBoy.

The family just wants to see improvements so no one else has to lose a loved one.

“I just want to see change,” said Tatiana LaBoy.

Griggs will be laid to rest on Jan 4.

If you’d like to help the family cover the service, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

