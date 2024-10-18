PAVING THE WAY: New sidewalk coming to Bristow School district

BRISTOW, Okla. — Workers will soon build a more than mile-long sidewalk from the Bristol School District to downtown.

Lynn Ashley lives in Bristow and said he walks around the city as much as possible.

"With the town growing as it currently is, there's going to be a need for us to have more walkable areas," said Ashley.

Lora Ralston also lives in Bristow and agrees.

"It makes it a little more appealing whenever it's a cute little community or cute little side streets," Ralston.

Kris Wyatt, Bristow's mayor, said she listened to the community's needs.

"We were notified that we are the recipients of a 300,036 dollar grant through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for new sidewalks," said Wyatt.

Wyatt said she applied for the grant in the spring and was one of forty-three cities chosen. She said they'll receive the grant next week and is unsure when the project will start or finish.

"Finding the funding to do sidewalks has been a challenge, which is probably why they have not been addressed until now," said Wyatt.

Ralston is all for it.

"There a lot of kids that walk that path. I think it would be a great a great thing," said Ralston,

Ashley said it can improve safety.

"I think that's phenomenal, honestly, to create something like that create less of a trail to get the kids from the school to the football field," said Ashley.

