Pathways Adult Learning Center celebrates 15 years

TULSA, Okla. — For 15 years, Pathways Adult Learning Center in Tulsa has helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Pathways and its volunteers work full-time and year-round to enhance the quality of life of these students and their families.

Specifically, their mission is to help each person “achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, and spiritual growth to his or her fullest potential.”

“I think a lot of people — when they think about the term ‘special needs’ — think about children and not so much what happens to these kiddos when they graduate high school and become adults,” Monique Scraper, Pathways’ executive director, told 2 News.

“There’s a huge drop-off of support and services for these individuals and their families," she added, "and so, they often become a more like marginalized or isolated group of people.”



They continue people’s education with in-person and virtual classes and health and fitness activities with volunteers.

The “unique Christian program” has a major faith-based component, incorporating daily Bible study, worship, and prayer time.

Pathways Adult Learning Center

Pathways also offers these students and families a community of friends and a sense of belonging.

They will mark 15 years on July 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring supporters, volunteers, pupils, and special guests.

“So, what’s next for us, for the next 15 years?” Scraper remarked. “Goodness. So much growth.”



“We have a waitlist for some of our timeslots, although we have immediate openings too,” she continued. “But there’s such a need for this program that we know we’re gonna need more space, we’re gonna need more staff, more volunteers, more resources to continue to meet the demand for our services.”

Scraper said Pathways was created to answer that need. They provide these families with respite care, a community of peers, and opportunities to engage with the broader community too.

Speaking of volunteers, those interested in signing up don’t need prior experience with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those who are interested in volunteering can click here for more information.

