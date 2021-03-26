Pastor's wife and accomplice arrested in Ada murder case

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested Pastor David Evans' wife and an accomplice for his death.

The investigation started March 22, when the Ada Police Department said Kristie Dawnell Evans called 911 and said an intruder invaded her home and shot her husband. Ada police found Pastor David Evans with a gunshot wound. Hie died at the scene. The officers requested full investigation assistance with the OSBI.

Kristie Evans later confessed to her role in her husband's murder to OSBI agents and they took her into custody on March 25. The agents later arrested Kahlil Deamie Square as an accomplice to the homicide.

“This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI. "With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans’ murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth.”

Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail and Square is in the Cleveland County Jail.

