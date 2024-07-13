PARTY LIKE ITS 1776: The Muskogee fair returns

MUSKOGEE, Okla — "The last year it was at his house, there was 600 people showed up, and it was time to move it from there to here," said Bill Stern, co-director of 1776 Fest.

What was at first a small fireworks display is now a full-blown weekend festival. Mack Parks is the mastermind behind this operation, and his fireworks display caught so much attention.

"It's always been a community event that we provide free of charge to the community this year it's just giant," Parks said.

The festival is now adding a carnival, rodeo, free concerts, and a massive fireworks display. It is the first festival at this size since the 1980s.

Bill Stern said this wouldn't be possible without the community's support.

"We wouldn't have made it this far without them,' Stern said.

Now the sky is the limit for the event. Mack says he wants to get more creative every year.

"We're just excited to grow it every year," Mack said.

The festival continues tomorrow with a car show starting at 9 am. Followed by a vendor shop exhibit, more free live music and another large fireworks display.

