Parents struggle to get kid's medical records after pediatric office shuts down

TULSA, Okla — Kids Pediatric Care in Tulsa announced on Facebookon Sept. 2 that it was closing its doors, along with instructions on receiving and forwarding children’s medical records.

Darla Beverlin is one of many parents who saw this post and took action by following the instructions.

However, she tells me she still hasn’t gotten anything from the practice regarding her 16-year-old daughter’s medical records.

“I’ve reached out via the Facebook post that they originally did saying hey, has anybody else gotten a response? Has anybody else gotten their records?" she said. "The people I talked to, which is a handful of people, they’ve all said no. They haven’t gotten their records, they have not been sent.”

According to the Oklahoma State Entity search, the Kids Pediatric Care office was last registered under Philip Andrew Pfanstiel.

A Facebook search revealed that Pfanstiel works at Broken Arrow Pediatrics.

No response was received after reaching out several times through phone and email.

Sandra Harrison is the Executive Director of the State Medical Board.

“We have, in the past, when we've received these kinds of complaints, assisted in reaching out or giving, you know, we have given the patient the last known public address of these physicians," she said. “There is a form, a complaint form, that's on our website, which is at the Oklahoma Medical board.org and you can absolutely fill out that complaint form.”

Harrison also said patients can contact the board via phone at (405) 962-1400.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

