PACT Act leads to hiring push at VA

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday is National Hire a Veteran Day, as the Department of Veterans Affairs is in the midst of a hiring push to help with PACT Act Claims.

Congress passed well over a year ago, the pact act, and so we're really excited about being able to provide that opportunity to veterans who really deserve that service, Dr. Aaron Lee with the Veterans Benefits Administration said.



And, and we want to make sure we're providing it in a way that not only they deserve, but that honors the work that they gave to this country. And so as this opportunity has made itself available, we knew that we would need more people to support the request that we're going to be coming from those veterans and their families and survivors. And so, in that instance, we decided, well, we definitely need to staff up in a way we probably have never done before. And so this has been a real awesome opportunity not only to support veterans from the external perspective and ensuring they get the services that they deserve. But also, we're hiring so many employees, and mainly a lot of veterans as well. So that gives them a dual opportunity to not only be served, but also to be served by those who served alongside of them.

The VA has positions all over the country.

There are 56 regional offices, including right here in Oklahoma.

“We're able to hire people pretty much anywhere to do those particular positions,” Dr. Lee said.

There are now open positions at the Muskogee VA, from records and information specialists to support services.

“All the positions are permanent,” Dr. Lee said. “And so, we are really excited to provide a full career for people. These aren't just jobs, or providing full time careers for those who are interested. So, when you join with us, you're joining with the opportunity for a lifetime of this mission."

These positions are open to the public, as well.

So, the vast majority of our employees, over half of our employees are veterans, Dr. Lee said.





So we really do are excited about making sure the veterans understand that we do have a lot of employees who understand their journey who understand their experience. But then they're still around another 40 45%, who are non-veterans like myself, who have joined this organization over 20 years ago, and have given not only my life to the service of VA, but also my family. So I have over 200 years of non-veterans who have supported the VA. And so my story is a lot like other non-veteran stories, who come here just to support this mission. So we encourage everybody who's ever interested and working in this particular agency, whether you're a veteran or non-veteran, we support everyone who's interested that wants to serve this particular mission of supporting our nation's heroes.

And the positions come with incentives and benefits, including:

-Recruitment, retention, and relocation incentives

-Student loan repayment

-Awards and bonuses

To see open positions, visit the VBA’s career site here: https://benefits.va.gov/benefits/jobs/index.asp.

