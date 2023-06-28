Veterans encouraged to file with PACT Act

TULSA, Okla. — A very important day is coming up in August, and it is related to your benefits with the Veterans Administration.

The "Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act," or PACT Act, is said to be one of the most extensive healthcare and benefits expansions in the history of the Veterans Administration.

It impacts millions of Veterans.

The act has been around for several months, but August 9 is an important date.

Joshua Jacobs, the undersecretary for benefits with the Veterans Benefits Administration, explains.

"We want veterans to know that if you file a claim by August ninth, you have the potential to get your benefits approved back to the date the law was enacted, which is August 10, 2022,” Jacobs said. “So that means more benefits for your earned service, and we want every veteran to know about this date."

But what if you need more time to be ready? Can you file an extension?

"You can hold your place in line, you can preserve that date,” Jacobs said. “By filing what we call an intent to file that effectively preserves for one year, the effective date of your application."

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Justin Fischer asked Jacobs about those who have not had the best of experiences with the VA.

"One, I certainly understand that experience,” Jacobs said. “And what I want to tell every veteran who has previously applied or had a bad experience, please let us earn your trust back please let us earn your trust again. And we are here to serve you. We want to serve you as well as you've served this country. So please come apply for the benefits that you've earned access to health care that you've earned. Not only is it a way for us to honor your service, but it's a way for you to help yourself, help your families, and help your community."

See an extensive look at the PACT Act's presumptive conditions and how to apply here.

