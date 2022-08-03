Owasso woman’s car window smashed, sentimental rings stolen at park

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso woman desperately wants several stolen rings back after a thief smashed her car window at Rayola Park on Tuesday.

“I would have never thought that it would happen here,” said Lori Huddleston.

Huddleston normally takes her grandkids to Rayola Park when they visit from Louisiana.

“It’s a fun park,” said Huddleston. “I always thought it was safe.”

She says Tuesday’s trip was very different.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “It’s very violating. My grandchildren are traumatized.”

There were still shards of glass in the parking lot where Huddleston’s car window was smashed Tuesday morning.

“They’ve never seen glass shattered like that. They’ve never seen that kind of a violent act done.”

Huddleston and her three grandchildren were on the playground around 9:30 a.m. They went to the car to change into swimsuits. They walked off to the water features and spent about 30 minutes enjoying that portion of the park.

During that time, a thief smashed her passenger window and stole her purse.

“Just my life,” Huddleston said. “My whole life is in there.”

They got away with her ID and credit cards, but it’s three rings that really mean the most to Huddleston.

Her husband gave her two bands for their 10th and 35th wedding anniversaries. A third ring, a 1958 Central High School class ring belonging to her late mother was also stolen.

Huddleston’s mom passed away two years ago.

“To violate someone like that, and to take something that means so much to them is just wrong,” Huddleston said.

She canceled all her cards, and family members called around to pawn shops to see if the rings showed up. They haven’t as of Wednesday.

“I was very close to my mother,” Huddleston said. “That’s devastating. That’s irreplaceable and I know that.”

She says she thinks someone was watching her and her grandkids before the theft. She says she won’t leave her purse in her car ever again.

