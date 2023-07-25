Owasso teacher named 2023 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso Public School teacher is being recognized for her work in teaching history to high school students.

Lisa McBride is the 2023 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year and in the running for National History Teacher of the Year, which will be announced this fall.

McBride has taught at OPS since 2001, teaching AP European History, Ap U.S. History, and U.S. History and Psychology. She is also the department chair.

McBride says she loves teaching history because there is always something new to learn.



“History is important to students because it teaches many lessons. History is not just dates/events; it is messy, and it is real. Real people in history had real problems just like today – that makes it relevant,” McBride said in her application. “History is alive, active, and we are all part of it. Helping students become invested and learning from history is imperative because they will be the ones that will shape a better world for all of us.”

Owasso High School assistant principal Kristina Vrska nominated McBride for the award.

“In the time that I have known Mrs. McBride, I have been able to witness how devoted she is to education and her students,” said Vrska. “She dedicates a lot of time and energy into providing the best learning environment for her students and becoming the best version of herself.”



McBride received a $1,000 prize and an archive of classroom resources with the award. A local ceremony will be held to celebrate her. 2 News will update here when we learn more details about the event.

If you know a teacher you think should be the next Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year, click here to nominate them. The deadline for 2024 is April 30, 2024.

