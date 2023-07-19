Back to School: Owasso Public Schools

WHO: Owasso Public Schools serves 9,800 students at 15 instructional sites, including nine elementary schools, 6th Grade Center, 7th Grade Center, 8th Grade Center, Owasso High School, and the Owasso Ram Academy.

Owasso schools and community are working together to provide the children with quality educational opportunities that will prepare them for a prosperous future.

WHAT: Kicking off the 2023-24 school year.

WHEN: Classes start back on August 17th: click HERE for a printable calendar.

