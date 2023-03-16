Owasso Public Schools choir performs in Ireland Cathedral

DUBLIN — Owasso Public Schools' choir made the long journey to Dublin, Ireland this week.

The "Voice of Owasso" performed in the Christ Church Cathedral.

The choir has students from 6th to 12th grade.

Before stopping in Dublin, the choir performed at St. Mary's church in Killarney, Ireland.

The choir is making the most of their trip stopping at local restaurants and even the Killarney National Park.

To follow their journey, check out Owasso Choirs on Facebook.

