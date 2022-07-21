Owasso Public Schools hosts job fair ahead of a new school year

OWASSO, Okla. — The start of school is just around the corner and several area school districts are still struggling to hire enough staff for the new year.

Owasso Public Schools is hoping to add new hires before school starts by hosting a job fair today. The district has nearly 10,000 students go through its halls each year and that number continues to grow. With more growth, the need for more skilled employees does too.

Before the 22-23 school year starts, OPS is holding a job fair looking for a few specific jobs, such as::

bus drivers

child nutrition employees

custodians

There will be hiring managers from all departments at the job fair so applicants are able to interview right on the spot.

HR Director for the school district, Lisa Johnson, says OPS offers competitive pay, benefits, a positive work environment, and encourages anyone interested to apply.

“Owasso Public Schools is an incredible place to be. Our employees love the culture, they love our benefits and I really encourage people who are interested to come and attend our job fair," says Johnson.

Today's job fair is on Thursday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Owasso Education Service Center, located at 1501 North Ash Street.

