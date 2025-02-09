Owasso Public Schools attempts to pass $197 million bond

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Public School District seeks to pass its most significant school bond, which will cost $197 million over seven years. The bond includes substantial projects such as a 5th-grade center, a new soccer facility, and security upgrades. The vote to pass the bond is on February 11.

Tammy West lives less than a mile from Owasso High School's West campus. West watched her three grandchildren go through the district.

"I think we need it," said West.

The bond includes upgrades to the fifth-grade center to accommodate full-day preschool students. The bond also includes ﻿a new center for fine arts, ﻿facility maintenance, and upgrades to the high school. However, West is looking forward to the safety improvements.

"We want our kids to be safe. We want Owasso to be the premium school system. That's one of the reasons why we're here," said West.

The safety upgrades include installing more security cameras and adding protective glass to the front windows of all buildings. To pay for these, the district asked voters to increase the millage rate on a property to 31 from the current 28.75. This would mean a $250,000 home in Owasso would see an increase in property taxes by roughly $60 a year or $5 a month.

"It's all good, and we need it every bit. It's all going to be good improvements, and we need it," said West.

Assistant superintendent Kerwin Koerner said adding more tornado shelters is also included in the bond proposal, part of an effort to keep students safe during severe weather. Koerner said he's gathered feedback from people like West for two years.

"We're really excited about the continued expansion of our facilities where we can address multiple areas such as safety," said Koerner.

West appreciated the district's push for improvement.

"Well worth it, the teachers need it, the kids need it, the community needs it," said West.

