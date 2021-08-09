Owasso police arrest two people after early morning chase

Police officers and troopers from three Green Country agencies worked together early Monday morning to arrest two people after a car chase across Tulsa.
The chase began around 3 a.m.
Tulsa police say that the Owasso Police Department has two people in custody after they led TPD, OPD, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase.
The car chase ended on 6th and Harvard where the suspects then ran on foot. TPD and OPD caught and arrested them near 3rd and Delaware.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
