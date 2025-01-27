Overturned tanker spills Sodium Hydroxide in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to an overturned tanker in Claremore on the morning of Jan. 27. Troopers said the tanker spilled Sodium Hydroxide, requiring a hazmat crew for cleanup.

Troopers responded to the tanker just after 8 AM on Jan. 27. The accident happened on East 540 Road in Claremore, just west of Highway 66.

Troopers said the tanker skidded off the road, but the cause of the accident is still unknown. The tanker was traveling from the Verdigris Nitrogram Complex, located in Claremore, owned by CF Industries, Inc.

Hazmat crews on the scene are working to clean up the spill.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

