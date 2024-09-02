Over 500 racers participate in Tulsa's Great Raft Race

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers said more than 500 racers participated in The Great Raft Race.

People paddled for eight miles down the Arkansas River as part of Tulsa's Big Dam Party, a celebration of Zink Lake's opening.

People gathered at the finish line at River West Festival Park to cheer on wacky homemade boats.

2 News ran into Nate Boone right as his team crossed the finish line with their pirate-themed raft.

"Built the boat in the last week, just kind of threw it together. It got us three-quarters of the way, so we just swam the rest of the way; it was awesome"," said Boone.

Event staff said this was the first time the Great Raft Race happened in Tulsa since 2019. They tell said the great weather brought at least a few thousand people to watch.



They said they're trying to get back when the event would draw more than 100 thousand people back when it started. Cindy Evans is one of the many specters who came to watch some boats on Labor Day.

"This is a great way to spend a day off. It couldn't be any better," Evans said.

Mary Fencl is the competition's director. She said that seeing people come together makes all her work worthwhile.

"Oh, I couldn't be more excited. It's always so fabulous to have the city come out to a free event," said Fencl.



Fencl said they want more input on what the community wants to see in next year's competition. Nate Boone and his team are looking forward to coming back.

"It's great. I'm pretty sure we won in our hearts, at least," said Boone.

