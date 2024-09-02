GREAT RAFT RACE: How 1 team prepared their raft before big race

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Great Raft Race was officially underway at Case Community Park in Sand Springs.

But before the raft hit the water, we spoke with a team about how years of preparation and experience have made this one a year to remember.

The race started in 1973. The team leader, Jim Boulware, remembers his grandma taking him to see the rafts, and he wanted to create his own raft so badly.

Until 1991, right when Boulware could race, they stopped.

Fast-forward to now: The race is back, and Boulware is ready to go. Boulaware has participated for five years.

“And when they brought it back, I was like, yeah, we’re doing this,” Boulware said.

The "Talladega Nights" themed boat took the group over two months to build, with a paddle boat and two kayaks connected. The raft can hold eight passengers.

“We started after the 4th of July. We’ve mostly worked on the weekends, but this last week, we’ve had some late nights,” Boulware said.

Before the raft hit the water, 2 News asked Boulware what his team’s goal was, and he gave quite the response attributing to the theme.

“If you ain’t first, your last,” Boulware said.

In case you were wondering, the raft entered the water smoothly and floated down to the finish line.

