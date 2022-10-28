Outpouring of support for Broken Arrow community, first responders

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahomans are reaching out to show support for the Broken Arrow community after 8 bodies were found in a burning home.

The deaths are part of a homicide investigation in Broken Arrow, the first of the year.

First responders were on scene more than 12 hours gathering information to help understand what happened at the home near Houston and Elm. Investigating tragic conditions like this can take a toll on first responders, and their fellow officers across the state are reaching out to offer support.

Last night, Broken Arrow Police Department public information officer thanked people for that support, "(We) wanna send a message to the BA community tonight as there's a lot of support coming in to the Broken Arrow Police Department and our officers who have shown up this evening and have to investigate this tragic incident. We also want to thank the other law enforcement across the Tulsa area and the state. we've had an outpouring of support for everybody and we do appreciate that."

Some of that support showing up on the department's Facebook page last night.

The Skiatook Police Department commented:

"Chief Berryhill, your department and community is in our thoughts and prayers."

Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish also commented:

"Our prayers are with you and all of our first responder brothers and sisters in Broken Arrow."

