Outgoing Muskogee mayor proclaiming days in the name of each child as final act

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — April 9 is the Muskogee mayor's last day in office, and he's going out with one final act.

Marlon Coleman was elected as Muskogee's first Black mayor back in 2020, and he recently said he wants to leave a legacy of care for children with this final act — by giving area kids the chance to each have their very own day.

His successor will be City Councilor Patrick Cale, who won February's election in a landslide.

Coleman will spend his final hours in office on Tuesday morning, issuing proclamation days in the name of every child who comes to the Muskogee Civic Center.

The outgoing mayor said this will be his final act, as his successor is scheduled to take the reins at 9am. Therefore, Coleman will meet with kids and give them proclamation days until the very last minute — at 8:59am.

Coleman plans to start issuing proclamation days at 6:30am.

In a Facebook post, he said he's doing this to "leave a legacy of care for children that Muskogee loves them and wants them to be great."

That will happen in the Civic Center's driveway.

However, one rule is that kids need to come with a parent or guardian.

