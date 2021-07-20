'Out with the Gold and in with the Blue' ORU renovates the Mabee Center

TULSA, Okla. — Out with the gold and in with the blue -- that’s the plan for Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.

Renovations are well underway and obvious to anyone driving by the venue near 81st and Lewis.

This comes after the men’s basketball team made it to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen tournament. Their winning streak prompted donations and support from generous donors.

School leaders told 2 News Oklahoma the arena will have a “whole new look” by the start of this year’s basketball season. Their goal is to transition into a more “modern” facility inside and out. They plan to install new blue seats, a new floor, new suites, and a new concourse.

The university is also introducing two other multi-million dollar projects. The south lobby will be re-purposed into a new sports medicine complex and a new locker room and lounge for the players. The southwest corner of the arena will feature a new athletic center named after Mike Carter, ORU’s former athletic director.

Tim Johnson, the current deputy athletic director replaces Carter on Aug. 1. He said the team’s winning season gave them the momentum they needed to pursue these renovations.

“I’ve never seen so many people jump on board so quickly. So people are really supporting us. We’re also in a fundraising campaign this summer and the support is incredible,” Johnson said.

The project is estimated to cost around $25 million. The Mabee Center is scheduled to be completed by November. The other facilities will be completed between October and December of next year.

