OU expands private tailgating areas ahead of upcoming football season

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announces it is expanding its private tailgating areas to create a better fan experience for the upcoming football season.

The university is adding two new and expanded areas near the Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue intersection:

On the northeast corner, where the old Bud Wilkinson Center was located

On the southwest corner, on the lawn surrounding Headington College

The designated areas of campus for public tailgating are still the same and will remain unchanged from last season. Fans will be permitted to set up tailgate equipment beginning at noon on the day prior to scheduled home football games.

Other game day events and gatherings that will continue this year include:

Walk of Champions

Allstate Party at the Palace

OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash

Champions Tailgate

Varsity O Tailgate

College events and gatherings

Duck Pond RV Parking

SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center

Fall Family Weekend will be held Sept. 23 to 25. More information is available here.

Homecoming activities will be held Oct. 10 to 15. More information is available here.

A map indicating designated tailgating areas and game day road closures, as well as the university’s tailgating policies, can be found here.

The kickoff for the first OU football game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sooners face off the UTEP Miners for a home game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --