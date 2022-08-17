OU expands private tailgating areas ahead of upcoming football season

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announces it is expanding its private tailgating areas to create a better fan experience for the upcoming football season.
The university is adding two new and expanded areas near the Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue intersection:
- On the northeast corner, where the old Bud Wilkinson Center was located
- On the southwest corner, on the lawn surrounding Headington College
The designated areas of campus for public tailgating are still the same and will remain unchanged from last season. Fans will be permitted to set up tailgate equipment beginning at noon on the day prior to scheduled home football games.
Other game day events and gatherings that will continue this year include:
- Walk of Champions
- Allstate Party at the Palace
- OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash
- Champions Tailgate
- Varsity O Tailgate
- College events and gatherings
- Duck Pond RV Parking
- SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center
- Fall Family Weekend will be held Sept. 23 to 25. More information is available here.
- Homecoming activities will be held Oct. 10 to 15. More information is available here.
A map indicating designated tailgating areas and game day road closures, as well as the university’s tailgating policies, can be found here.
The kickoff for the first OU football game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sooners face off the UTEP Miners for a home game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa's Katy Trail Bridge can't be rebuilt after fire
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Little leaguer gets invite to Little League World Series after viral moment
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Four corrections officers face felony, misdemeanor charges after beating inmate
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter