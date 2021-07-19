OU College of Dentistry announces plans to expand to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry announces the university plans to add a dental clinic to the OU Health Physicians Schusterman Center Clinic building, located on the OU-Tulsa campus.

Construction of the new 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art dental clinic is set to begin this fall.

The OU College of Dentistry clinic in Tulsa will provide comprehensive oral health care services to patients of all ages. At this time, the facility is expected to open in June 2022.

The new clinic is the first of several OU College of Dentistry clinical extensions anticipated throughout the state.

OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. gave this statement on the expansion:

“The resources of the OU-Tulsa campus, in conjunction with a premier clinical environment, make the campus an ideal location for this clinical extension. Once completed, this project will allow patients to obtain dental care, along with other physician-provided health care services ranging from internal medicine to women’s health, to specialties like pediatric cardiology at one convenient location.”

Oklahoma currently ranks 49th in the nation for access to affordable dental care.

Over the last five years, the OU College of Dentistry has provided dental and emergency care to more than 285,000 patients. Nearly one-quarter of those patients travel from the northeastern part of the state to receive care at the college.

John H. Schumann, President of OU-Tulsa, says this about the new program coming to Tulsa:

“Access to quality, affordable oral care makes a phenomenal difference in promoting overall health and well-being. I’m genuinely excited for what the expansion of dental services means to the Tulsa community. This initiative is another demonstration of our commitment to missions that serve to improve quality of life for the citizens and residents of the Tulsa area.”

For more information about the OU College of Dentistry, visit their website.

