OSU remembers 2015 Homecoming, mourns with WI Christmas parade tragedy

STILLWATER, Okla. — Six years after a deadly crash during a parade impacted their community, the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association says it is mourning alongside Waukesha, Wisconsin.

On Oct. 24, 2015, OSU was hosting its annual Sea of Orange parade in honor of Homecoming weekend before the Cowboys took on the Kansas Jayhawks. Close to when the parade was set to end, 25-year-old Adacia Chambers drove her car into several barriers. She then continued to drive through the parade where she hit dozens and killed four people.

Chambers was arrested on dozens of charges, including second-degree murder and assault and battery. She has since been sentenced to life in prison.

Years later, the Stillwater community remembers what happened that fateful day when news came out of Wisconsin when someone drove through an ongoing Christmas parade over the weekend. Right now, officials have confirmed five people have died and over 40 people have been injured from the incident.

OSU's Alumni Association sent out a statement on Facebook in solidarity with Waukesha that reads:

The #CowboyFamily has been touched by senseless tragedy before, and we extend our sympathies to everyone in Waukesha, Wisconsin. We pray for those who lost loved ones and for the recovery of those injured in tonight’s holiday parade.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --