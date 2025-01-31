OSU mourns former employee lost in D.C. plane crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association identified one of the victims in the D.C. plane crash as former OSU alumna and employee Lindsey Fields.

OSU Alumni Association President Dr. Ann Caine shared this about the community's loss.

On behalf of the entire Oklahoma State University community, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of OSU alumna and former university employee Lindsey (Carter) Fields, as well as to all those affected by this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.



As we mourn this profound loss, we are reminded of the strength and unity that define the Cowboy family. In times of tragedy, we come together to support one another, honoring the memories of those we have lost.



To Lindsey’s family, please know that the OSU family stands with you and offers our support and deepest sympathies.

