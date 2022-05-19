OSDH: COVID cases increase, state averages still low in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the second week of May, but case averages are still low across the state as of Thursday.

Thursday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brought the number of active cases in the state to 2,621.

During the week of May 8 to May 14, new cases reported make up 1,388 of the total active cases in Oklahoma. Cases averages across the state are 198

The 3-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state is 79, including 25 pediatric hospitalizations.

The state health department included hospital capacity reports in which one outlines the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult ICU" beds by region, and the other the number and percent of "Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds" by region.

The data is self-reported by hospitals and is subject to change on an hourly basis.

