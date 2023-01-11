Osage Public School annex vote fails

PRYOR, Okla. — The special election to annex Osage Public School, pre-K through 8th grade, in Pryor with Pryor Public Schools failed in Tuesday's special election, with a 128-114 vote.

The push to get the school annexed stems from lower enrollment resulting in a decrease in state funding. Since the proposition didn’t pass, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Muller says cutting staff at OPS could be in their near future to stay on budget.

The annexation has been a primary task of Muller, who took the reins at Osage when their previous superintendent retired. She is also the superintendent at Pryor Public Schools.

"We certainly were disappointed with the result," Muller said. "I believe the annexation would have been what’s best for students and staff members at Osage.”

Social media reactions have been mixed, as some residents wanted Osage School to stay as it was. It’s small and it’s been in place since statehood. Some residents worry about tax implications.

“On a $100,000 valuation, it would have been about a $64 a year increase in taxes," she said.

Muller says enrollment dipped at Osage. She says this year, there are 118 students compared to last year's 140.

Since enrollment has dropped, so has state funding, which is why she and the board wanted to annex.

Muller tells 2 News Oklahoma some parents are choosing to send their children to Pryor Public Schools instead. Some of the reasons include the number of special courses offered at PPS compared to OPS. Plus, she says some people prefer the location of PPS over OPS.

“With that trend, they’re (the school board) concerned they will not be able to continue to operate at current enrollment levels," Muller said.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Rachel Cummings, a parent and graduate of Osage School, who too is concerned.

“I’m definitely worried that all the teachers and the rest of the staff will just kind of be booted out," Cummings said.

Muller says staff may have to combine more classrooms than they already do, and it wouldn’t be uncommon for the state to get involved in the near future.

The Osage School Board will meet soon to discuss next steps. Muller says another election to annex it with Pryor Public Schools is not in the near future.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --