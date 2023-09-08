Osage County sheriff's deputies arrest 3 after shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on Wednesday after deputies responded to a burglary call.

OCSC deputies entered the house and found that a home had been broken into. While checking the house with the assistance of Sperry Police Department, the officers were shot at.



The officers made two arrests at the home, after they found a loaded gun and shell casings.

They were able to catch the suspected driver after getting information from neighbors who heard gunshots and reported a vehicle to the Osage Nation Police Department.



After an investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department tracked down the driver of the vehicle who was arrested shortly after the incident.



