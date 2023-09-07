Muskogee police investigating 2 fatal shootings hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating two incidents involving men who were found dead early Thursday morning.

The first victim was found shot near East Aberdeen Drive and Center Lane. From there, they transported him to St. John's hospital where he died.



Officers later responded to a call at the intersection of Hayes Street and North 45th street were they found a man dead.

Police aren't sure if the two incidents are related and both are being investigated separately right now.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

