Muskogee PD arrest man suspected of kidnapping, domestic assault

Posted at 6:42 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 20:42:53-04

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — There is a large police presence near North St and Cromwell St in Muskogee.

Muskogee police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping and domestic assault.

Officers searched a large building for the suspect and later arrested him.

Police have not identified the suspect.

They are asking for people to avoid Beacon St as they investigate.

2 News has crews on the scene and will provide updates as they come in.

This is a developing story.

