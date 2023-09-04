Muskogee PD arrest man suspected of kidnapping, domestic assault

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — There is a large police presence near North St and Cromwell St in Muskogee.
Muskogee police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping and domestic assault.
Officers searched a large building for the suspect and later arrested him.
Police have not identified the suspect.
They are asking for people to avoid Beacon St as they investigate.
2 News has crews on the scene and will provide updates as they come in.
This is a developing story.
