All clear issued after shooting threats made at Nathan Hale High School

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call around 11 a.m. of a possible active shooter at Nathan Hale High School.

An initial sweep of the building evacuated students and staff. The building was given and all-clear with officers going through a second time to search every inch.

Tulsa police say they believe the anonymous call was a false alarm. Officers are telling people not to go to the scene as they are still investigating.

Tulsa Public Schools released the following on the incident:

Nathan Hale High School and nearby school buildings (Hale Middle School and MacArthur Elementary) are on a precautionary lockdown after an anonymous 911 call to Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley division reporting a threat at Hale High School. We take all threats seriously. Law enforcement is on the scene at Hale doing a sweep of the building and investigating the source of the call. Students and teachers are safe and remain in their school buildings. We ask that all parents and guardians refrain from coming to any of these schools so that the police can do their jobs effectively.



As a reminder, our safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE is staffed around the clock. Reports may be made anonymously, and we keep the identity of callers confidential.

According to Oklahoma Statute, Section 1378 of Title 21threatening an act of terrorism is a felony punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of $5000.

The Oklahoma legislature defines a "terroristic threat" as:

1. Cause a reaction of any type to the threat by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergency situations;

2. Place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury;

3. Prevent or interrupt the occupation or use of a building, room, place of assembly, place to which the public has access, place of employment or occupation, aircraft, automobile or other form of conveyance, or other public place; or

4. Cause impairment or interruption of public communications, public transportation, public water, gas, or power supply, or other public service.

2 News has requested the 911 calls and will continue to follow this story.

