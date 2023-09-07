Watch Now
Bixby police asking for assistance identifying body found in Arkansas River in 2022

Bixby Police Department
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:54:33-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who was found dead in the Arkansas River September 2022.

After exhausting all leads the department says they are resulting to the public to help in making the identification.

BPD says they found the remains on the shoreline of the Arkansas River near Bentley Park .

The man had distinguishing tattoos on his arms which could help lead to and identification.

Investigators hope they can provide answers to the family of the man and notify him that he was found.

If you have any information or recognize the tattoos please contact the Bixby Police Department.

