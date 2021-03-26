ORU's rebrand creator sees his creation "up in lights"

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University’s men’s basketball team is taking flight on social media and bringing their mascot along with them.

The Golden Eagles play in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen against Arkansas Saturday. Recently ORU’s Athletics underwent a new branding campaign. Now, the creator of the new Golden Eagle’s logo is getting the chance to see his creation under the spotlight.

Johnie Hampton, owner of Hampton Creative ad agency in Tulsa was chosen for the re-brand. After spending long hours and dozens of drafts he and his team finally came up with the perfect one-of-a-kind eagle. You won’t find another mascot with this design.

As a devout fan and ORU alumnus, Hampton said there was a lot of pressure on him to create the best product he could all in hopes to one day see it on ESPN.

“Over the past few weeks, we’re seeing a brand that we gave life to with ORU really begin to take flight as this Golden Eagles are obviously doing,” Hampton said.

At a closer look, there is a “1” embedded in the “O” of the university logo. Hampton said it’s a small addition most people may not notice. But, for Hampton and students at ORU, they hope that “1” is a bit of foreshadow for Saturday's game.

