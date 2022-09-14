ORU unveils new welcome center to boost enrollment

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University is in the middle of a big expansion of its campus. Wednesday, dozens of people came out to cut the ribbon on the first new building, a brand-new welcome center.

It’s being called the new “front door” at ORU. The welcome center is focused on admissions and veteran services. ORU President Dr. William Wilson said this is just the first step of making the university the best and most diverse school in the state.

“What is happening on this university campus is historic, it’s God-filled and it is absolutely changing this city and this state,” said Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

The university is home to students from more than 140 nations and with this welcome center, President Wilson said he hopes this attracts even more diversity to the school.

“Fourteen thousand square feet, a new front door for the university built to help us continue recruiting and connecting with students in Oklahoma, the Midwest, the United States and the nations of the world. Including a very special space that will house our veteran’s experience offices in this facility,” Wilson said.

The welcome center is phase one of a more than $70 million project. On top of the welcome center, the university is adding several new buildings. A state-of-the-art media art center, a new library and within that building, a new home for the Holy Spirit Research Center.

Pinnell, an ORU alum, said this renovation will eventually benefit the state.

“ORU makes a huge impact in the city and in the state of Oklahoma. You’re talking about a university that’s had 14 straight years of enrollment growth. Over 140 countries represented on this campus so it’s one of the most diverse campuses in America. And these kids go directly to work in our workforce in Tulsa and across the state of Oklahoma,” said Pinnell.

Stage two of the campaign will bring in a new dining hall and residence halls. President Wilson said the goal is to help as many students as possible and ultimately expand God’s work around the world.

