ORU stuns 2-seed Ohio State in massive NCAA Tournament upset

TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Obanor scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 15-seed ORU pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, defeating 2-seed Ohio State, 75-72.
The Golden Eagles advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1974.
The nation's leading scorer, Max Abmas hit five three-pointers and scored 29 points in the victory.
ORU advances to the round of 32, where it will face 7-seed Florida on Sunday.
