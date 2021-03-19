Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ORU stuns 2-seed Ohio State in massive NCAA Tournament upset

items.[0].videoTitle
ORU stuns 2-seed Ohio State, 75-72
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:35:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Obanor scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 15-seed ORU pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, defeating 2-seed Ohio State, 75-72.

The Golden Eagles advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1974.

The nation's leading scorer, Max Abmas hit five three-pointers and scored 29 points in the victory.

ORU advances to the round of 32, where it will face 7-seed Florida on Sunday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7