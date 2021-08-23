Oral Roberts University cancels $500,000 in student debt

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University announced this week that it's canceled more than $500,000 in student debt.

ORU says the move clears the accounts of 646 qualified students who received notice that their account balances are now zero.

“I am very excited to make this announcement to our amazing students at ORU,” University President William M. Wilson says.

“We were able to take over $500,000 of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds given to us as institutional aid to directly help our students in this way. This is in addition to several millions of dollars ORU students have received from the government in other COVID relief funds over the last year."

Learn more about ORU's HEERF use here.

