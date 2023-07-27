Opponents of planned baseball complex hope for election after submitting petition

JENKS, OKla. — The City of Jenks is currently reviewing a petition that its creators say received more than a thousand signatures in less than a month regarding a controversial approval for a land development.

The development will be put on pause until the petition is verified.

Catherine Lenhart helps lead Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth which argues against the building of the Cal Ripken Experience competition youth baseball park near 106th Street and Elm Street.

Last month the city council voted unanimously to allow the development to move forward.

Since then, the group and its volunteers started a petition to instead put the item on a ballot.

"And people came to us. So we had for example, even 80 or 90-year-old citizens come out to veterans park to make sure their name got on this petition," Lenhart said.

"So we're exercising that right to overthrow their decision," Brad Lenhart added.

The Lenharts told 2 News the city told them 512 in-person signatures would be enough to push the item to a vote among Jenks residents who are legally registered.

As of Wednesday, more than a thousand had been turned into city hall, the group said.

"I think that's a pretty important statement that we made," Lenhart said.

A representative from the city said they can't comment while the verification is still officially pending, adding that it could take at least another day.

According to the city, if the petition has filled all the requirements then a formal announcement will be sent to city council and specifications would have to be set between the city attorney and the Tulsa County Election Clerk.

That would involve deciding on a date for the vote to occur.

Lenhart said she's confident the 1,000+ signatures will be heard at the ballot box at the right time.

"This is a great way for the citizens to have that voice," she said.

2 News also reached out to the property developer for the baseball complex but have not heard back as of Wednesday evening.

