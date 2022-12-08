'Operation Christmas Drop' to benefit Green Country veterans for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. — It is the season of giving, and you can do just that while helping to celebrate local heroes.

The Country Club at Woodland Hills and Coffee Bunker are teaming up to share the spirit of giving. It is called "Operation Christmas Drop."

The idea is you pick out a veteran's name who is in need or their family from the "Tree of Honor." On the back of the ornament is a list of items needed.

After shopping for those items, you drop them off at the Country Club at Woodland Hills on or before Dec. 20 for them to be delivered in time for the holidays.

"We love Christmas here," Sabrina Davidson, Executive Director at Country Club at Woodland Hills, said. "We have about fix or six different Christmas trees, but one of our favorites is our Honor Tree for our Veterans. They do so much and have done so much for our country and so it's just our time to give back to them."

The Country Club at Woodland Hills is at 6333 S 91st E Ave. The tree is just inside the front doors to the left.

The items will go to the Coffee Bunker to be handed out to Veterans and their family.

