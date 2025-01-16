ONLY ON 2: How to watch Tulsa's MLK parade at home or in person

TULSA, Okla. — It's time once again for one of the country's largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades right here in Tulsa.

2 News has exclusive access to the parade — bringing you a full live stream starting at 11 a.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the parade on Jan. 20.

The parade starts at the corner of N Detriot Ave and John Hope Franklin Blvd. It will end just outside of OneOK Field on E Archer St.

Expect roads in the area to be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more about the parade, click here.

