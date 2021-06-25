Online community helps Bixby PD with new leads on theft case

BIXBY, Okla. — A Green Country online community is helping Bixby Police locate two persons of interest in a theft case.

They have surveillance video of what one family says is a woman running off with lawn care equipment.

After filing a police report with Bixby PD, the Hutchens family decided to take their story online. Kadie Hutchens posted screenshots of the footage on Facebook.

“So many kind people shared it, helped, and they also identified. So many people knew who those people were,” she said.

Other theft victims also came forward saying they recognized the woman in the photos from previous incidents. The most recent one happened on June 19.

“My husband works very hard for the things he has, especially to provide for me and my kids. So, it’s heartbreaking, especially the day before Father’s Day, which makes me mad,” Hutchens said.

Her husband is the general manager of a local car wash business and makes extra money by caring for the lawn.

“As he was mowing, a couple drove up and decided to take his weed eater,” Hutchens said. “The girl got in the bed of his truck and took his weed eater and gas can.”

The woman took off with a driver in a red truck.

“The tag number is AQJ525. It’s a red Ford F-250. I know there’s black brush guard in the front and a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck. It’s an older Ford,” said Hutchens.

Bixby’s assistant police chief, Andy Choate, says they are working this theft as an active criminal case.

“The officers investigating that case do believe they have developed two suspects,” he said.

Choate credits Hutchens and her Facebook community for the leads.

“We were able to secure some good information from those posts that led us to the potential suspects on this case.”

They are working on locating the persons of interest to conduct interviews.

