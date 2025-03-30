Man killed in Cherokee County in overnight storms

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was killed in Cherokee County when a tree was knocked onto a camper by thunderstorm winds on March 25.

According to an investigation by the National Weather Service, the incident happened just before 2 AM. The camper was located along the east side of the Illinois River south of Scraper. An older couple was inside the trailer at the time. The man was killed.

Wind gusts of 47 miles per hour were recorded at the mesonet weather station in Cherokee County.

We have a reporter in Cherokee County who is learning more. We will bring you updates on air and online as we get them.

