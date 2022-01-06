One person dead from overnight house fire in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a house caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Tulsa fire crews are on the scene after getting a call around 2 a.m. about a house fire near Archer and Rosedale Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. District Chief Jose Ariza says they immediately initiated an aggressive attack on the fire. Ariza says the cold did play a factor while fighting the fire.

“Cold weather played into it. We want to make sure to keep our firefighters warm," says Ariza. "We had some issues with the water freezing on the streets and made access a little bit tricky but the professionals behind me did a great job getting the fire out and removing one victim from the fire."

Crews confirmed that one person has died in the fire and they believe the victim was a resident of the home.

The fire did cause some damage to the house next door as well.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the victim has not been identified. An investigation is currently ongoing.

