One person dead after crash with bus downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police got a call about someone being hit by a bus around 7pm Monday.

This happened downtown near Archer and Denver.

Police said a person was lying in the road, and cars were trying to avoid hitting him. TPD said a truck came through the intersection and swerved, and behind the truck was a Tulsa transit bus.

Police said the bus hit the person and left the scene, later located by police. The person died at the scene.

TPD said they are reviewing cameras from the bus and several security cameras in the area.



