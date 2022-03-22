One man recovering after early morning house fire in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters say one man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning house fire broke out on Tuesday.

The call came around 3:20 a.m. for a home in a neighborhood near 11th and Yale.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one male victim by the front door and immediately started emergency medical care. EMSA then transported the victim to a hospital for additional medical care.

Fire was contained to garage area which had significant smoke damage. The cause is currently unknown, but an investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --