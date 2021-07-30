One man dead after a shooting at east Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. — One man is dead following a shooting outside of an east Tulsa bar early Friday morning.

Tulsa Police arrested Chris Bratton in connection to the shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at DD’s Double Shots bar near 11th and Sheridan just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Witnesses told police Bratton ran away to a nearby quick trip shortly after the shooting.

Bratton was arrested and taken into custody a short time later.

Witnesses told police they saw Bratton possibly breaking into cars outside the bar -- leading to an alternation and the death of the victim.

Police have identified the victim and the next of kin has been notified.

