One dead after shooting at Plaza Hills East Apartments

TULSA — One man is dead after a shooting at Plaza Hills East Apartments near 21st and 129th East Ave.
Police say the call came in just before 3 a.m.
The 911 operator could hear people arguing before hearing gunshots.
Police found the victim dead in the parking lot.
Investigators say they have a suspect in custody.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube