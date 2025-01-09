Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead after shooting at Plaza Hills East Apartments

Plaza Hills East.png
KJRH
Plaza Hills East.png
Posted
and last updated

TULSA — One man is dead after a shooting at Plaza Hills East Apartments near 21st and 129th East Ave.

Police say the call came in just before 3 a.m.

The 911 operator could hear people arguing before hearing gunshots.

Police found the victim dead in the parking lot.

Investigators say they have a suspect in custody.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US