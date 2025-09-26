Prices up at the 2025 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Families planning a trip to the 2025 Tulsa State Fair will need to budget more money this year as prices have increased across the board, from admission tickets to food and rides.

Admission prices have jumped $2 per person from last year.



Adults now pay $17 to enter the fairgrounds,

Children ages 5 to 12 pay $12.

Visitors over 62 pay $12

Military members eligible for discounts pay $12

children 4 and younger still enter free.

The midway presents a more complex pricing structure with ride tickets sold as credits.

Different rides require varying credit amounts.

A 20-credit card costs $10

65 credits run $30

145 credits cost $60.



For frequent riders, single-day unlimited ride wristbands are available for $47.

The best value for multiple visits is the $95 mega-ride pass, which provides unlimited rides for all 11 days of the fair and includes gate admission.

Fair-goers should be aware that a 3.2% surcharge applies to all non-cash ticket transactions.

The cost of fair food can add up quickly.

Sonja Cramer from Stillwater brought her grandsons to the fair.

"The corn dogs with the drinks was $18," she said and then what was the funnel cake? she asked her husband. The answer — $25.

To manage costs, consider picking just a few food items and sharing them among family members.

Using cash instead of credit cards can also help families stay within their budget while at the same time avoiding additional surcharges.

