One arrested after video shows student beating another in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a video Friday showing a student beating down another.

Police say the video is from Jan. 18 and shows a student walking up behind another, picking them up and slamming them down before punching and kicking them in the head at a local apartment complex. 2 News Oklahoma is not going to show the video due to its graphic nature.

Police say the victim suffered a serious injury but lived.

Officers made an arrest in connection with this incident and are in contact with Broken Arrow Public Schools about it.

"Social media and other rumors are circulating about details of the incident," the police department wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Our release will hopefully dispel what appears to be widespread misinformation surrounding the situation."

We'll update this story as we get more information.

