On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tux the penguin, from the "Penguins on Parade" art project in Tulsa, Okla., is shown on display on deserted Oklahoma City street ,Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006. Heavy snow moved into Oklahoma Thursday morning after sleet and freezing rain left roads across Oklahoma slick and hazardous and shut down schools and many businesses and government offices. (AP Photo)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:20:18-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is no stranger to drastic changes in weather, including a switch from unseasonably warm to a blanket of snow within a week.

An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006. The National Weather Service says temperatures dropped nearly 30 degrees in a short period of time — spawning some severe thunderstorms along the front as it moved through.

The true winter weather started with a wintry mix late Wednesday afternoon across northeast Oklahoma and continued into Thursday. The system that moved through the region Thursday into that night brought more snowfall before moving out by Friday morning.

The storm system brought a record-breaking 10.4 inches of snow in Tulsa with measurable amounts reported as far south as McAlester. Bartlesville topped surrounding cities with 15 inches of measurable snow.

